Benzema 'can't do much more' to win Ballon d'Or after firing Real Madrid to two titles

Karim Benzema believes there is nothing more he can do to win the Ballon d'Or after the French striker capped a sensational club season by winning the Champions League title on Saturday night.

READ MORE Thibaut Courtois demands 'respect' after Champions League final heroics

Benzema didn't score in the final at the Stade de France, as Vinicius Junior netted the only goal of the game for Real Madrid against Liverpool, but he still finished as the Champions League's top scorer with 15 including 10 in the knockout rounds.

In total, Benzema scored 44 goals for Real Madrid this season across 46 games in all competitions, including a La Liga-leading 27 as Madrid cantered to the title by a 13-point margin.

When asked if the Ballon d'Or was on his mind after a season that saw him play a vital role in two major trophies for Real, Benzema said: "Of course. Now I will join up with the national team but I don't think I can do much more with my club. We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done."

Benzema scored hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout rounds and netted three times across the two legs of the semi-final against Manchester City. He will now join up with the France squad for a series of Uefa Nations League games in June.

"There is no luck," he said in reference to a series of remarkable comeback wins on their run to the final. "You can be lucky once but not every time. We deserve our victory. We put in the effort, we came back every time, we never gave up.

Champions League final player ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker - 6. The Brazilian had little to do but got into a muddle for the disallowed goal. Some of his expeditions out of his area verged on erratic. AFP

"Every player is important in our squad, whether they are a starter or a substitute, or they don't play often but give everything in training."

Benzema, who has now won five Champions Leagues with Real, added that ending the season as the competition's top scorer was "exceptional ... but the most important thing is to win this fifth Champions League."

The winner of the Ballon d'Or will be revealed in a ceremony in Paris in October, before this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Andy Mitten's Champions League final reaction