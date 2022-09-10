PSG insist Mbappe and Neymar 'are together' amid reports of rift

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier said Neymar and Kylian Mbappe share a "very good" relationship, amid reports of a rift between the pair following an incident in their Champions League match.

Neymar appeared to be furious after Mbappe chose to take a shot rather than pass the ball for a tap-in during their 2-1 win over Juventus in the group stage game on Tuesday.

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround," Galtier said.

"They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

"I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven't felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance."

The incident came after the penalty drama during the 5-2 win over Montpellier last month. There, Mbappe looked frustrated despite scoring. Neymar insisted on taking the team's second penalty after Mbappe had missed the first. The latter did not celebrate after Neymar converted the spot-kick and that raised questions about who is PSG's main penalty taker.

PSG, placed second in Ligue 1, host Brest in the league later on Saturday.

PSG v Juventus player ratings

Expand Autoplay PSG RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma 7 – Made three important saves, the first of which was an incredible stop at point-blank range to deny Milik’s goal-bound header from inside the six-yard box. He then saved well from Milik again in the second half, and reacted well as Juve threatened to level in the last 10 minutes. AFP

In the Champions League match, Mbappe scored two superb goals as PSG started their European campaign with a bang.

At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappe became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe’s top club competition, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi, who was 47 days older when he reached that milestone.

Mbappe and his teammates were in total control throughout the first half, with Neymar and Messi putting on an exquisite show of their own.

Juventus had a good 10-minute spell in the second half after American midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back, ensuring a tense finale. PSG’s defence appeared nervous toward the end but resisted the pressure.

Also, Uefa opened an investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour by Juventus fans at the Parc des Princes.

Footage on social media appeared to show travelling supporters of the Italian side making inappropriate salutes and gestures during their Group H opener.

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations, a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters," the body said on Wednesday.

Paris police added that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.