Premier League predictions: Man City sink Spurs, Arsenal thump Everton

The last remaining 100 per cent record in the Premier League bit the dust last week when Arsenal fell to a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

The Gunners had won five out of five going into the game but saw that run come to an end and it is United who now find themselves enjoying a streak of their own – Erik ten Hag's side now have four victories on the spin.

READ MORE Pep Guardiola fears World Cup may disrupt Man City's rhythm

At the other end of the table, there are two teams who have yet to taste victory this season. Leicester City sit bottom of the pile with just one point to their name, while Everton have managed four draws but still await that first win.

This weekend's fixtures kick-off on Saturday with a London derby between Fulham and Chelsea – who have just sacked manager Thomas Tuchel.

Bournemouth are playing host to Brighton, Leicester City face Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool take on Wolves on Merseyside, Southampton tackle Brentford on the south coast, while the only two undefeated teams left in the division meet at the Etihad Stadium when Manchester City clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday sees Arsenal against Everton at the Emirates Stadium, West Ham versus Newcastle United at the London Stadium and Crystal Palace take on Manchester United in the capital.

Leeds United then take on Nottingham Forest in the Monday night match at Elland Road.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of fixtures in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.