Lewandowski leaves Plzen poleaxed and Sane shines: Champions League team of the week

Some familiar names lit up the opening games of the 2022/23 Champions League, while others announced themselves on club football's biggest stage.

Robert Lewandowski was instrumental in knocking Barcelona out of the group phase last season, but the prolific Pole, now decked out in the famous maroon, red and blue colours of the Catalans, banged in a hat-trick in Barca's 5-1 demolition of Viktoria Plzen.

Neymar continued his sensational start to the season with a dazzling display in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Juventus on Tuesday, while Leroy Sane was the difference in Bayern Munich's victory against Inter Milan and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa helped instigate Napoli's humiliation of Liverpool.

Names perhaps not so familiar to a wider audience to star on Matchday 1 include Shakhtar Donetsk's much-coveted winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Ukraine club enjoyed a 4-1 win away at RB Leipzig while Stefan Ristovski caught the eye in Dinamo Zagreb's shock victory at home to Chelsea that resulted in the sacking of Blues coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ian Hawkey has picked out his best XI using a 3-4-3 formation. You can see his picks in the picture gallery above.