PSG vs Juventus player ratings: Mbappe and Neymar 8; Bonucci 5, Milik 7

Mbappe double sees Paris Saint-Germain record their first win against their Italian opponents to get their Champions League quest up and running

Nick Judd
Sep 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor as Paris Saint-Germain started their Champions League campaign by beating Juventus 2-1 at home on Tuesday, their first victory against the Italian side.

READ MORE
Sevilla vs Man City player ratings: Rakitic 2, Isco 3; Haaland 10, Dias 9

Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal and added a second in the opening half before substitute Weston McKennie reduced the arrears after the break as the French champions' level went down a notch.

Juve had chances to equalise but keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several good saves to make up for a blunder for the visitors' goal, ensuring PSG beat the Italian side for the first time in nine meetings, having lost the last six.

Christophe Galtier's team are level on three points in Group H with Benfica, who beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0

Updated: September 07, 2022, 6:13 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL