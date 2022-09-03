Neymar relaxed during training as PSG receive €10m fine - in pictures

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue their red-hot streak in the new season when they face Nantes on Saturday evening.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have already netted 15 of PSG’s league-high 21 goals this term and look good to score many more.

Goals from Neymar and Mbappe helped the Parisians stay top of the early Ligue 1 table with a 3-0 victory at Toulouse on Wednesday.

Christophe Galtier's reigning champions were never seriously threatened by their newly-promoted opponents and remain above Lens and Marseille on goal difference.

There was some bad news for the French champions, however, after it was announced that Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus were among clubs who were handed fines by Uefa on Friday for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

PSG were given the biggest fine of €10 million while Roma, AC Milan, Besiktas, Marseille and Monaco were also punished.

The fines were dished out after analysis of the financial years from 2018 to 2022 by Uefa's Club Financial Control Body found they had all failed to comply with the "break-even requirement".

Roma must pay €5m and Inter €4m, while Juventus were fined €3.5m and Milan €2m.

Besiktas must pay €600,000. The lowest fines went to Marseille and Monaco, who must pay €300,000.

However, Uefa said that clubs were only being asked to pay 15 per cent of total agreed "financial contributions".

Therefore, PSG's fine could rise to €65m, if they fail to comply with the settlement reached with Uefa for the next three years, while Roma's fine could reach €35m.