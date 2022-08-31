Real Madrid unveil spectacular footage of Bernabeu redevelopment

Real Madrid are set to welcome fans back to their renovated Bernabeu home this Saturday when the Spanish champions host Real Betis.

While construction to upgrade the famous old stadium will continue throughout this season, Spain's most successful club have been given the go-ahead to return to the ground to play their home fixtures

Madrid posted spectacular drone footage of the redevelopment work at the Bernabeu on social media which included a state-of-the-art pitch removal system.

🤩 SPECTACULAR drone footage of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium works! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VrvgYOKoUq — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 29, 2022

The new Bernabeu has an advanced turf protection system where the pitch is housed in six levels at an underground "green house" through layers of retractable segments.

Videos of the Bernabeu's pitch removal system have already gone viral. Moreover, there are plans to turn the Bernabeu into a multi-purpose stadium that can host basketball and tennis matches, as well as concerts and other events, without damaging the grass.

Construction started at the Bernabeu in 2020 and Real had to move their base to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano temporarily.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will enter their "new" home with a spring in their stride. Karim Benzema scored twice in the final few minutes to give European champions Real a 3-1 win at Espanyol on Sunday, their third win in as many La Liga games this season.

Real Madrid sit top of the table on nine points, level with Real Betis.