Manchester United stars train for Leicester clash as Antony joins from Ajax - in pictures

Manchester United's rejuvenated squad were tuning up to face Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday as it was confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax.

After losing their first two games, United have bounced back with victories against Liverpool and Southampton and will be aiming to continue their rise up the table when they travel to the King Power Stadium with Leicester rock-bottom.

The match may come too soon for Antony, who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as the Dutch club won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last term.

Antony joined Amsterdam from Sao Paulo in February 2020 and has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

He will become United's fifth close-season signing following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

The announcement comes at a time when speculation about the future of forward Cristiano Ronaldo intensifies, with the Portuguese star reportedly seeking to leave Old Trafford after the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

