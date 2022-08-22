Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal and Neymar nets brace as PSG rout Lille - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Lille 7-1 to extend their 100 per cent start to the season.

PSG’s biggest victory against Lille, who seized their French crown in 2020/21, confirms their place at the top of the table after scoring 16 goals in their opening three wins of their title defence.

The striker took just eight seconds to put his side in front, running on to Lionel Messi’s ball over the top to put the ball past Leo Jardim.

Messi added a second and Achraf Hakimi hit a third before Neymar scored twice.

Mbappe scored two more after the break while Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hosts.

Stories of tensions between two of PSG's superstars, Mbappe and Neymar, had swirled around the club this week but the Brazilian scored twice and Mbappe three times.

"It's a real satisfaction to see them happy on the field, playing for each other," PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

"Obviously there is talent, and when this talent comes together, it makes for a very enjoyable match."