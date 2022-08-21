West Ham v Brighton ratings: Cresswell 2, Rice 4; Sanchez 8, Trossard 8

Brighton & Hove Albion continued their storming start to the season as they beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The victory, thanks to a 22nd-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister and a neat 66th-minute finish from Leandro Trossard, means Graham Potter's side have now taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games.

The south coast side are proving to be happy travellers as the result against the Hammers follows their 2-1 opening-day victory over Manchester United - the first win at Old Trafford in their history.

In between the two away victories, the Seagulls battled out a 0-0 home draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, meaning they are still undefeated in the league.

