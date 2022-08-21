Jules Kounde trains with Barcelona as he awaits registration - in pictures

Jules Kounde kept himself busy during training with Barcelona on Saturday as the club kept up their efforts to register their new signing.

Manager Xavi revealed the Catalans have still not been authorised to register French defender Kounde as a player as the club works to comply with La Liga's financial fair play rules.

The potential sales of strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay could allow Barca to comply with LaLiga's salary cap rules. But as the transfer window draws to a close, time is running out to register one of their marquee signings of the season, alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

"At the moment, we don't know anything. We are on stand-by," Xavi said ahead of their trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"We are waiting. Kounde is a great leader and a great player. Hopefully he shows it soon - tomorrow, if he can play. He has trained very well, I see him in good spirits, but we need to sell players to be able to register him."

Kounde missed Barca's league opener against Rayo Vallecano.

"The transfer market ends on August 31 and we don't know what will happen," Xavi added.

Earlier, Xavi called for "patience" after his side's draw with Rayo Vallecano in their season opener.

Barca struggled in front of goal in the disappointing stalemate at the Camp Nou last weekend.

Lewandowski, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen all made their debuts from the start against Rayo and Franck Kessie made his first competitive appearance for Barca as a substitute.

Xavi has called for calm from supporters as he looks to work with new players.

"I understand the disappointment, the expectations are really high," Xavi said after the Rayo match.

"We will have to analyse the game, improve and continue to believe in the style of play. Rayo defended well. It was harder for us to create than usual."