Harry Kane takes part in Spurs training as Conte says he should avoid ban - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur hope to continue their fine start to the Premier League season when they take on Wolves in Saturday's early kick off.

Harry Kane as well as new recruits Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet were among the playing group being put through their paces at the club's Enfield training centre on Thursday.

The session was overseen by manager Antonio Conte, who has the threat of a touchline suspension hanging over him following his part in a fracas with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs clinch a 2-2 draw with a Kane goal right at the end.

Both managers had to be pulled apart by staff and players and were subsequently shown red cards and are likely to face touchline bans imposed by the English Football Association.

Asked if he expects to avoid a suspension for Saturday's meeting with Wolves, Conte — who accepted his charge — said: "I hope so. I think that it’s right, it’s right to stay in my place.

"For sure after this type of situation you can learn a lot, but at the same time I think that for many situations I was really good to keep calm."

Both Conte and Tuchel downplayed the incident at Stamford Bridge. The FA’s "improper behaviour" charge does not say that the incident is being considered violent or aggressive, rather it is being treated as a non-standard, rather than standard, case giving the panel greater punishment scope.

Spurs have four points from their opening two fixtures after thumping Southampton 4-1 and earning a late point at Chelsea.