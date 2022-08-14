PSG ratings v Montpellier: Neymar 8, Messi 8, Mbappe 7

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain’s high-powered attack put on another impressive display in a 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe opened his account but missed a penalty in his return from a groin injury.

Neymar scored twice to take his tally to three goals in two league games for the defending champions.

Neymar rolled in a spot-kick to put PSG 2-0 up at the break at the Parc des Princes after Falaye Sacko's own goal had put them ahead.

The Brazilian then headed in his second and PSG's third shortly after the interval. Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for Montpellier before Mbappe made it 4-1 and new signing Renato Sanches came off the bench to get the fifth.

Mbappe, whose last match was against Gamba Osaka in Japan almost three weeks ago, had a penalty saved midway through the first half by Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin after the VAR spotted a handball in the area.

However, it was his shot that was diverted in by Sacko for an own goal to break the deadlock, and Mbappe later got his goal following a Neymar corner in the second half, but coach Christophe Galtier admitted the striker was not yet on peak form.

"A top-level footballer can't just switch himself on or off. He needs time to be back to 100 percent of his athletic ability and when he gets there he will make even more of a difference," Galtier said.

"He likes to get forward and score goals and it is really quite normal that he should be, not disappointed, but a bit short of full fitness compared to his teammates."

