Marc Cucurella, Alexis Sanchez, Timo Werner - 150 summer transfers in pictures

With the 2022/23 season mostly under way across Europe, clubs across the world are starting to ramp up their recruitment drive.

The European summer transfer window shuts on Thursday, September 1, meaning clubs still have time to bring in new talent or ship out unwanted players.

Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion an eye-watering £55 million for defender Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard can operate as a left-sided centre-back as well as at left-back and wing-back, and could prove a useful addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Heading out of Stamford Bridge was striker Timo Werner, who has returned to RB Leipzig for a fraction of the price the Blues paid the Bundesliga club for the Germany striker two years ago.

Alexis Sanchez terminated his contract at Inter Milan by mutual consent, paving the way for the Chile forward to complete a move to French side Marseille.

Another French club who have bene busy in the transfer market is Nice. Mattia Viti became the club's seventh signing, joining the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey at the South coast club.

