Alexis Sanchez poised to join Marseille after terminating Inter Milan contract

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez has reached an agreement with Inter Milan to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

In a statement Inter said that they had "reached an agreement for the consensual termination" of Sanchez's contract, opening the door to a potential move to French club Marseille.

According to Italian media Inter will pay Sanchez €5 million ($5.1 million) to end his two-and-a-half year stay at the San Siro.

Sanchez, 33, was one of the club's highest earners on a reported €7 million a year.

Despite helping Inter win Serie A in 2021 and the Coppa Italia last term, Sanchez never really establish himself as a first-choice starter since signing from Manchester United in 2019.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal star and has fallen further down the pecking order under Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi since the return this summer of Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan and the acquisition of Joaquin Correa from Lazio.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Sunday that he was interested in bringing Sanchez to Ligue 1, telling Prime Video that he was "the sort of profile we want".

Sanchez has 148 caps for Chile, scoring 48 goals, both national records.

