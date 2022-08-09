Conor Coady 'to give absolutely everything' for Everton after joining on season-long loan

Everton have secured Wolves and England defender Conor Coady on a season-long loan as cover for Ben Godfrey after the latter was ruled out for up to three months following surgery.

Godfrey received lengthy treatment on the pitch during Everton's opening day defeat to Chelsea on Saturday after sustaining a fractured leg. The prognosis from Goodison Park is that the twice-capped England centre-back will be out of action for up to three months.

Fellow defender Yerry Mina also picked up an injury in the 1-0 loss, though the Colombian's ailment is nowhere near as severe as Godfrey's, prompting Everton boss Frank Lampard to reinforce his depleted backline.

This move sees Wolves captain Coady, 29, returning to his home city eight years after leaving Liverpool, where he came through the Anfield club's academy.

"It's incredible to join Everton," Coady told his new club's website.

He added: "I've grown up around the city, I know the football club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters.

"I'm someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I've got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

"I'm here to give absolutely everything I've got for this football club."

Coady is the fourth player to arrive at Goodison Park during this summer, following the Burnley duo of James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil as well as Sporting defender Ruben Vinagre.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Conor's quality and vast experience to Everton and he fits into how we want to play as a team," said Lampard.

Coady was on the bench for Wolves' first game of the season, a 2-1 loss away to Leeds United.

He moved to Wolves from Huddersfield Town in 2015 and has played in 196 out of a possible 198 league games during the past five seasons for the Midlands club.

Just minutes after Coady's move was announced, Wolves said they had signed Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

"We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves," said chairman Jeff Shi of the 25-year-old Portugal international, who was coached by Wanderers manager Bruno Lage at Benfica.

"He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League."