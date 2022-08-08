Everton's Ben Godfrey out for three months after surgery on fractured leg

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is expected to be sidelined for about three months after having surgery on the right leg he fractured during the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Godfrey suffered the injury on Saturday as he made a last-ditch recovery tackle following a poor pass and the 24-year-old was taken off the pitch and straight to a hospital.

"Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained," Everton said.

"The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to be out for around three months."

Everton are facing defensive problems after injury-prone Yerry Mina also limped off late in the second half against Chelsea.

Expand Autoplay Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly in action. AP

New signing James Tarkowski is happy to shoulder even more responsibility following the latest injury setback.

"I'm more disappointed for the lads to get injured to be honest. It didn't look nice for Ben, hopefully it's not too bad – and hopefully the same for Yerry," said the defender.

"There is no more pressure for me – I have got to go out there and perform. For whoever comes in and plays there, it is the same for them.

"I am one of the older heads around here. It is quite a young side and I am fairly experienced, I have played quite a few games at this level now, so I feel it's part of my job to go in there and to try to lead and guide and help people.

"Especially someone in my position because I can see all the pitch, so it is my job and it is something I really enjoy."