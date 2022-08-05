Messi, Neymar and Mbappe looking hungry in training for PSG kick off - in pictures

A fitter Lionel Messi, and a rejuvenated Neymar and Kylian Mbappe tuned up for the Ligue 1 kick-off with a final training session with their Paris Saint-Germain teammates.

Mbappe's new contract has helped make PSG the runaway favourites to retain their title when the French league season starts off on Friday.

Last season, the Parisians romped to the title with a 15-point advantage over second-placed Olympique Marseille despite Messi failing to impress, Neymar and Mbappe being unsettled and Sergio Ramos missing most of the campaign.

But their galaxy of stars look to have turned a corner and have shown a new lustre, evident on a pre-season tour to Japan and in last Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 Super Cup win over Nantes.

It suggests the chasm between PSG and the rest of Ligue 1 could be even bigger this season, despite a change of coach with Mauricio Pochettino replaced by Christophe Galtier.

Galtier was the last coach to break PSG’s dominance when he took Lille to the title two seasons ago and will have to balance domestic dominance with their Champions League ambitions.

PSG begin their campaign at Clermont on Saturday with the first game of the Ligue 1 season on Friday when Lyon host promoted Ajaccio.

