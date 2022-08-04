Erling Haaland: I want to get even better at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has revealed he has moved to Manchester City with the intention of taking his game to the next level.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($62m) this summer, is already one of the leading lights in the game but believes there is more to come working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

City start their Premier League campaign at West Ham on Sunday, and Haaland will be keen to play a part.

“For me as a striker, it was a bit like how I could deliver on the pitch and it was about my feeling, how I can deliver in the best possible way and developing more because I am still only 22," the Norwegian international told Sky Sports.

“The team here is going to be really good. I can get better at everything.

“In the end it about how your feeling is. It’s like a lot of things, if you want a new job, how you feel and this is how I felt.”

Haaland may find life different from the Bundesliga where there are only ever two teams challenging for the title - although City and Liverpool are the outstanding favourites to battle it out for another Premier League trophy.

However, the Premier League is far more competitive across the division and he is relishing the challenge.

“I am looking forward to watching the stadiums and feeling the atmosphere and the rivalry,” he added.

“Us against them, the fans against each other, this is something I like a lot. Also the feeling of the game.

“It is going to be tough for sure and this is the charming thing about the Premier League, it’s a beautiful hard competition and that is why it is the most popular league in the world.”