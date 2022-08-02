Lionesses' Euro victory sparks surge in ticket sales and interest in women's football

Women's football in England is already witnessing a massive spike in interest with more than 20,000 tickets already sold for the Lionesses' next match on home soil since their stunning Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

Read more Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Cambridge hail ‘inspirational’ England after Euro 2022 triumph

Sarina Wiegman's European champions will face Luxembourg in the 2023 World Cup qualifier in Stoke's on September 6. Interest in the Lionesses' matches was already high, as a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley witnessed the hosts beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time. And now, the following is only going to get bigger.

The Lionesses tweeted: "We've now sold more than 20,000 tickets for our game against Luxembourg in September during the first sale window.

"Further tickets will go on sale at a later date, with more information to follow in the coming weeks."

England return to action in a qualifier away to Austria three days earlier on Saturday, September 3. Wiegman's side currently top Group D with a maximum 24 points from eight matches, five points ahead of closest rivals Austria.

THIS ONE WILL BE EPIC 🤩



The European champions will take on world champions @USWNT at @wembleystadium on Friday 7 October. Tickets are on sale now! — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 2, 2022

That's not all. The Press Association reported that the Women's Super League is witnessing the impact of the Euro win with clubs reporting a surge in ticket sales ahead of kick-off next month.

Wembley match-winner Chloe Kelly's club Manchester City have seen a huge uptake in ticket sales for their opening match, against Beth Mead's Arsenal at The Academy Stadium,.

The previous record attendance for the stadium, 5,371, was against Manchester United last season. The ground's capacity is 7,000 but it was reduced due to Covid restrictions, and this time it is expected to be a sell-out.

City, who also have Lionesses' heroes Kiera Walsh, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp among their ranks, have sold a record number of season tickets, which were selling well during the Euros and surged again after Sunday's final.

There is also huge interest in the next derby against United, which is due to be played at the Etihad Stadium, in December. Chelsea have also confirmed an uplift in ticket sales for their opening match of the season, against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on September 11.

Former England men's international John Barnes urged all those who had enjoyed the Lionesses' performances to continue supporting women's football by attending matches in the Women's Super League.

"Unfortunately when they play for their clubs, you have one or two thousand people turning up," Barnes told Sky News.

"It is easy to be a fan when we're at the [2023] World Cup but what about their bread and butter, the day to day with their clubs? That is when they really need the support for women's football to really go to the next level."

Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday that England will play four-times world champions United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.

The friendly will take place on October 7, subject to the Lionesses securing the 2023 World Cup qualification in September. Holders US have already qualified for the World Cup.

It will be the American team's first visit to Wembley since the gold medal match at the 2012 Olympic Games, where they beat Japan 2-1.

"This is exactly the kind of match we need at exactly the right time in our World Cup preparations so we can test ourselves against a very talented England team," said US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Wiegman added in a statement from the FA: "It is really exciting to have the chance to play the US at Wembley if we can make sure of qualification for the World Cup.

"It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros. It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have work to do to take the next step forward."

The US will play another match in Europe following the England game with an opponent and venue to be confirmed soon, their governing body said.