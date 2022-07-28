Haaland, Phillips, De Bruyne train with Man City ahead of Community Shield - in pictures

The traditional season-opening Community Shield takes place on Saturday when Manchester City take on Liverpool at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

Premier League title holders City will be hoping to start their new campaign in style against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with the revolving door at the Etihad Stadium spinning particularly quickly.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko have headed through the exit. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega are all new additions to Pep Guardiola's squad for the coming season.

“So far I am so excited and so happy,” Guardiola said last weekend of the club's summer transfer activity. “Sometimes the market was strange for us. Normally we are a team that buy and didn’t sell much. This summer, for different reasons, we sell some players.

“Sometimes you want to do it but you can’t. This summer it happened so quick. Not just first-team players, academy and loan players. New players have come and we continue with them.”

But the Spanish manager did admit that it would have been no issue for Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko to remain at the club.

“No [the sales did not have to happen] because I was incredibly happy with Gabriel, Oleks and Raheem,” Guardiola added. “If they stayed longer there would be no problem. They proved last year how good they are.

“But sometimes the players want more, and the club feel it is the right moment to do it. But the most important thing is they leave happy with the club and what they have done.”

For Liverpool, the big change has been made in the striking department with Sadio Mane being sold to Bayern Munich and replaced with Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

