Son Heung-min and Harry Kane train ahead of Spurs' Sevilla friendly - in pictures

National hero Son Heung-min took part in an open training session in Seoul on Friday as Tottenham Hotspur finalised preparations for their pre-season friendly against Sevilla in the South Korean capital.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Mokdong Stadium to cheer their hero as Spurs coach Antonio Conte put his players through their paces.

The country's finest sporting export was on target twice in Wednesday's 6-3 win against a K League select XI. Son converted a penalty and scored Spurs’s sixth, while Harry Kane added a goal from a free-kick to a handsome earlier strike. Both had a brief first experience of partnering new signing Richarlison, the Brazilian starting the friendly against the K League XI, Kane and Son joining him in the second half.

Seven-time Asian Player of the Year Son enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign, finishing as top joint scorer in the Premier League alongside Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

Next up for Spurs is Spanish side Sevilla with the game taking place at Seoul's Suwon World Cup Stadium. They face Scottish club Rangers at Ibrox a week on Saturday before rounding off their pre-season campaign with a match against Roma in Israel.

The North London club, who finished fourth last season, open their Premier league campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday, August 6.

