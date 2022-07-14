Rashford 'in a good place' and ready to start fresh under new Man United manager Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford said he is in a "good place" and is looking forward to a "fresh start" at Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag as the forward aims to leave last season's disappointments in the past.

Rashford endured a difficult 2021/22 season, which began with the England international missing the first two months of the campaign following shoulder surgery. When Rashford did return, he struggled for form, scoring just five goals in 31 matches in all competitions and was dropped from the England squad.

But the 24-year-old striker has been working hard over the summer and, now injury free, is taking part in his first full pre-season tour since breaking into the senior United squad.

"For me, it's a fresh start and something I'm looking forward to," he said in Melbourne ahead of their tour game against Melbourne Victory, after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok this week.

"I'm in a good place right now. I'm just looking forward to getting more games under my belt."

The good place comes courtesy of a rare, prolonged summer break with no international duty, with this year's World Cup in Qatar moved to November.

"It's been a bit unnatural for me to have such a long break in the summer, just under four weeks, and I could have a break physically and mentally," Rashford said.

"It's massive to have a full pre-season. This is the first year I've been with the team from the beginning and I already feel a lot better.

"I think the first two-and-a-half weeks of training have been good, we're [United] a lot fitter than we were last season and also we're making mistakes along the way so we have a lot of room for improvement."

Asked about his confidence after a season in which United finished sixth in the Premier League, Rashford said it was never easy playing on an underperforming team.

"I always say to myself it's a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that's winning," he said. "The last game against Liverpool for example we won but we made a lot of mistakes. Individually it's the same. When you're losing it's difficult — we're all sportsmen and we don't like to lose.

"When that happens you have to refocus and try to win the next game. It's a big club we play for and we're expected to win and we have to work hard to improve."

