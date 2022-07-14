Raheem Sterling joins his new Chelsea teammates in LA - in pictures

Raheem Sterling has joined up with his new Chelsea teammates after completing his move from Manchester City.

Sterling and the Blues announced the deal on Wednesday, and the England forward immediately linked up with Thomas Tuchel and his squad as they took part in pre-season training in Los Angeles.

Sterling is the first major signing of the summer for Chelsea and the first for the club's new owners led by Todd Boehly, who met his new player as they visited the home of baseball's LA Dodgers, in a deal of around £50 million ($60m).

"I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management," Sterling said in a statement released by Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Tuchel feels Sterling can fit right in at Stamford Bridge.

“It was the No 1 priority and we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen,” Tuchel said on Sky Sports.

“He’s a big improvement to our squad and is exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience, and style of play."

Chelsea will train for the rest of the week before a friendly against Club America on Sunday, followed by another fixture against Charlotte FC next week, and then a match against Arsenal in the Florida Cup. They open their new Premier League campaign at Everton on August 6.

In the gallery above, you can see images from Sterling training with Chelsea in California. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.