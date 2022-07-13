Al Ain sign former West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko on one-year deal

UAE champions Al Ain have signed former Dynamo Kyiv, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Ukraine international, who sits second in his country’s all-time goalscoring charts, has agreed a deal with the Garden City through until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Al Ain announced the addition on Wednesday, with Yarmolenko telling the club’s supporters via video on social media: “Hello Al Ain fans. I’m happy to join this big club. I promise you to fight for this t-shirt.”

Yarmolenko, 32, left West Ham last month having spent four seasons with the Premier League side. After joining from Dortmund in 2018, the Ukrainian went on to score 13 goals and register seven assists in 86 competitive matches.

Yarmolenko has 109 caps for Ukraine, scoring 45 goals – second only to Andriy Shevchenko (48). He represented his country at the past three European Championships, in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

At Al Ain, Yarmolenko links up with compatriot Serhiy Rebrov, who in his debut campaign last season guided the club to a 14th UAE league title. Last month, Rebrov extended his contract with Al Ain for another season.