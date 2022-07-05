95-0, 91-1: Sierra Leone FA investigates 'impractical' football scores

The Sierra Leone Football Association has launched an investigation into two first division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0, describing them as impractical results.

The West African country's governing body said it was investigating officials and players who were involved in the two fixtures, in which Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and Lumbenbu United were beaten 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

The half-time scores were just 2-0 and 7-1 respectively, and both results have been annulled because of suspicion of match manipulation.

The chief executive of Kahunla Rangers "strongly condemned unsportsmanlike behaviour" while Lumbebu's general manager said he was "not aware of any match manipulation".

The SLFA said it had zero tolerance for any suspicious activity.

"We can't stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished," SLFA president Thomas Daddy Brima told the BBC.

"We're going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.

"All those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the SLFA laws, and will also be handed over to the country's anti-corruption commission."

The SLFA added in a statement: "The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law."

If confirmed, the two scorelines would rank among the highest recorded in football history.

The highest is thought to have occurred in Madagascar in 2002 when AS Adema beat SO l'Emyrne 149-0. The SO l'Emyrne players intentionally scored one own goal after another in protest over refereeing decisions with which they disagreed.