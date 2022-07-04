Richarlison, Lukaku, Vitinha - 50 notable summer transfers in pictures

There have been some eye-catching moves in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have reinforced their attacking ranks with the £50 million signing of Brazil international Richarlison from Everton.

Romelu Lukaku will hope to rediscover his scoring touch after sealing a season-long loan to Inter Milan.

The big Belgian striker endured a disappointing 2021/22 with Chelsea but returns to a club he helped guide to the scudetto before a £97.5m switch to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Sven Botman said he is "very excited" to help Newcastle United achieve their ambitions after the Dutch defender completed his £35 million move from Lille.

One player who could soon be on the move is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal striker has reportedly asked Manchester United to let him leave in this transfer window should a suitable offer be tabled.

Above is a picture gallery of 50 notable transfers. To move on to the next image, simply click on the arrows or swap on your device.