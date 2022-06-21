Ryan Giggs resigns as Wales manager 'with immediate effect' to avoid World Cup distraction

Ryan Giggs has resigned from his role as Wales manager "with immediate effect" as the former Manchester United winger awaits trial on an accusation of domestic violence.

Giggs, 48, has been on leave since November 2020 when he was arrested.

He was later charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Manchester in November 2020.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect," Giggs said in a statement.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach."

Since he first stepped down Giggs' former assistant Rob Page has been in interim charge and led Wales to their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

Giggs' decision to step aside means Page will take charge of games against the USA, Iran and England in Qatar in November.

"I do not want the country's preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case," Giggs added.

"It is my intention to resume my managerial career at a later date and I look forward to watching our national team alongside you in the stands.

“Finally, I would like to wish the players, the staff and the supporters at the FAW every success at the World Cup and in the future.”

Giggs won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among 25 major honours during a glittering 24-year career with United at club level.

Giggs was appointed Wales boss in January 2018 and helped them secure qualification for Euro 2020.

He had been due to face trial in January, but it was put back seven months due to the backlog of court cases following the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said: "The FAW places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru Men's National Team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football.

"The full focus of the FAW and the Cymru Men's National Team is on the Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year."