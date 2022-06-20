Ronaldo, Fernandes and more in our Manchester United quiz for 2022

Another season and more disappointment for Manchester United fans and supporters. United finished sixth in the Premier League with a goals difference of zero and a lowest points total since 1990.

The Erik Ten Hag era has officially started at Old Trafford and the hope is that the 2022-23 season will result in a change in fortunes.

Despite their troubles, United have already sold out season tickets for the next campaign. A number of players have moved out or are on their way towards the exit, with some big names expected to arrive in Manchester over the coming weeks.

So, how well did you follow United over the previous season? Check out our quiz below to find out.