Japan dominate Ghana to keep 2022 World Cup preparations on track

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu lauded his World Cup-bound team's strength in depth after ringing the changes in a 4-1 win over Ghana on Friday.

Moriyasu made nine changes from the starting line-up that held Brazil scoreless for 77 minutes in Tokyo earlier in the week before succumbing to a Neymar penalty in a 1-0 defeat.

The new faces slotted in seamlessly in the friendly against fellow World Cup qualifiers Ghana in Kobe, with Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo and Celtic striker Daizen Maeda netting their first international goals.

Japan also beat Paraguay 4-1 at home last week and Moriyasu said he was pleased with the way his side is shaping up ahead of the tournament in Qatar at the end of the year.

"We lost our last game against Brazil and we couldn't lose two home games in a row," said the manager.

"The players prepared well and played well despite the team changing a lot. The players were determined to keep the team winning and functioning regardless of who was playing."

Ghana have been drawn to face South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal in World Cup Group H and manager Otto Addo said his team need to improve defensively.

Son Heung-min of South Korea celebrates his goal against Paraguay. EPA

"We had problems with covering the space behind us and covering the pockets in between the lines, but also in duels one against one," he said.

"If you can't stop it, it's going to be difficult."

Meanwhile, South Korea fought back from two goals down against Paraguay to snatch a 2-2 draw in stoppage time after Miguel Almiron struck twice for the South Americans at Suwon World Cup Stadium in a friendly on Friday.

Newcastle United midfielder Almiron scored a goal in each half to give Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side a comfortable cushion before Son Heung-min halved the deficit with a curling free kick.

Jung Woo-young then hit the equaliser for the home side, who will be appearing at their 10th consecutive World Cup finals in Qatar in November, three minutes into added time.