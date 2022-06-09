Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of Czech clash - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo took part in training with his Portugal teammates on the outskirts of Lisbon on the eve of Thursday's Uefa Nations League match with Czech Republic.

Portugal can take sole possession of the Group 2 lead in the top tier of the Nations League with a home win against the Czechs.

The two countries are tied on four points each after two matches. Portugal opened with a draw in Spain then routed Switzerland 4-0 with two goals by Ronaldo. The Czechs defeated Switzerland 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Spain.

Last-placed Switzerland will look to rebound from two opening losses when they host third-place Spain.

In the second-tier League B, Erling Haaland's Norway will try to stay at the top of Group 4 when they host Slovenia, while Serbia travel to Sweden.

In League C, Greece host Cyprus, Northern Ireland visit Kosovo and Georgia are at North Macedonia.