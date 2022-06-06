Who are the most valuable players in world football?

Kylian Mbappe's decision to sign a new contract at Paris-Saint Germain has made him the world's most valuable footballer, according to a new survey.

The PSG striker's worth has been listed as £175.89 million ($220.48m) – elevating him above new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Pedri.

Mbappe has enjoyed a successful season despite PSG's shock exit from the Champions League, netting 43 goals for his club and France.

The striker seemed destined for a move to Real Madrid, but instead signed a new three-year PSG deal worth almost £1m a week, rocketing him to the top of the pile, according to the algorithm used in CIES Football Observatory's biannual list.

Phil Foden, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho and a whole load of world stars are in the list, which is compiled using various factors including age and length of contract remaining – meaning no place for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah.

