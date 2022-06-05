Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed met Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on Saturday.

City owner Sheikh Mansour posted images on his Twitter account on Sunday, stating that "the meeting came in the wake of the club's recent victory in the English Premier League, and to discuss plans for the next season 2022/2023".

Guardiola guided Manchester City to a fourth Premier League title in five years after a tense finish. Leading second-placed Liverpool by just one point heading into the final day of the season, City found themselves trailing Aston Villa 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium with less than 15 minutes remaining.

التقى سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان يوم أمس مدرب نادي مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا. وحضر اللقاء خلدون المبارك رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي.

Thereafter, substitute Ilkay Gundogan engineered a remarkable comeback by heading home Raheem Sterling's cross, before Rodri levelled with a controlled finish two minutes later. Gundogan then struck again with nine minutes left to seal a stunning fightback and secure the title.

In Europe, City were denied a spot in the Champions League final after a similar recovery from the Spanish side Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg.

Earlier, chairman Al Mubarak said City were planning to continue to strengthen the squad this summer. The club have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian star, 21, is set to join in July after City activated a €60 million ($64.7m) release clause in his contract.

Also, Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will join the squad following the end of his loan spell at River Plate.