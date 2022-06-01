Liverpool say over 5,000 fans have submitted accounts of Champions League final chaos

Liverpool's chief executive says the club has received more than 5,000 accounts from its supporters in 24 hours detailing their experiences of the chaotic scenes before Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

Billy Hogan said Liverpool's request for information from fans who travelled to France for the match against Real Madrid had been “astounding”.

READ MORE Six hours of mayhem at the Champions League final in Paris - an eye witness account

Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited in huge queues prior to the game, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.

European football's governing body Uefa initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring to fans trying to enter the stadium with fake tickets as the cause.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera reiterated the latter claims on Monday, while French interior minister Gerald Darmanin alleged “fraud at an industrial level” leading to the fiasco. She added that the problem was exacerbated later by local youths trying to force their way in to the game.

This version of events has been challenged by numerous fans and other independent eye-witnesses, including The National and other media outlets.

Liverpool chief Hogan on Monday was incredulous that at the ministers' comments and accused French authorities of trying to “deflect responsibility” for the chaotic scenes.

On Tuesday Hogan called on Uefa to include the testimony from Liverpool fans submitted to the Merseyside club’s website in the European governing body’s independent review.

“The form has been on our website for just over 24 hours and we have had over 5,000 forms completed and submitted, which is really astounding,” Hogan told Liverpool’s official club website.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to submit their experiences.

“I’m horrified by the way some men, women, children – some able-bodied, some less able-bodied – have been indiscriminately treated over the course of Saturday.

Expand Autoplay Thousands of Liverpool supporters in a fan zone in Paris, ahead of the Champions League Final at the Stade de France against Real Madrid. PA

“I think the volume of completed forms in the last 24 hours really demonstrates how fans want to support the investigation process and, importantly, gather real evidence of what happened both prior to and post kick-off.

“I do think it’s important to recognise we’ve all been rightly focused on the access issues at Stade de France; I think it’s also important we don’t lose sight of what happened after the match.

“I think we’ve all seen videos, photos, I’ve read a number of stories of absolutely horrific experiences leaving the stadium as well – crimes being committed, muggings taking place.

“Nobody should experience what our fans experienced both before or after the match.

“In our minds, obviously this is wholly unacceptable, which is why it’s important we create this body of experiences, which clearly must be included in the independent investigation.”

Liverpool lost Saturday’s final 1-0 but the match was overshadowed by the off-field events.

Hogan added the club are attempting to make contact with any supporters injured in Saturday’s distressing scenes, to offer assistance.

Liverpool 2021/22 season ratings