Thousands turn out as Real Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph with bus parade

Four weeks after the Cibeles square was packed out to celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga triumph, thousands of fans once again descended on Madrid's city centre landmark on Monday night to welcome another open top bus parade.

This time, the Spanish Liga trophy had company in the form of Real Madrid's 14th European Cup, secured with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The festivities began in a ceremony at Catedral de la Almudena, then the squad met with local authorities before parading through the city’s streets with the Champions League trophy on an open bus. They headed to the Cibeles square, where tens of thousands of fans were waiting to celebrate with them.

Thousands of fans had already spent the early hours of Sunday at Cibeles square, lighting flares, waving flag, and chanting the club’s songs and anthem throughout the night.

As he had done earlier this month, Real Madrid captain Marcelo draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with a Madrid flag and scarf, then lifted the trophy again as fans cheered. It was also an emotional farewell to the Brazilian defender, who is leaving Real as the club’s most decorated player with 25 trophies.

The 34-year-old fullback is leaving 16 years after he joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2006. He cried as he addressed the crowd but said there was no reason to be sad.

“I am very happy,” he said. “I’m saying goodbye after winning another Champions League title.”

After the open top bus parade at Cibeles square, Real Madrid made their way to the Santiago Bernabeu as players addressed the crowd and once again lifted the trophy as confetti and fireworks were set off. Manager Carlo Ancelotti sang some of the team’s songs along with the players and the crowd.

“What a season, what a season,” said Ancelotti, who won a record fourth Champions League title as a manager. “We had a good time at this stadium this season.”

Nearly 55,000 fans had packed the Bernabeu to watch the final on Saturday. A big screen was set up on the halfway line so fans could watch the match, and the crowd erupted when Vinícius Jr scored the winner and then cheered loudly as Marcelo lifted the trophy in France.

“I haven’t slept much, there was too much adrenaline,” said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was man of the match on Saturday. “I still can’t believe it. This is incredible.”

