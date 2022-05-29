Saudi Arabia Football Federation praises Herve Renard following 2027 contract extension

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation say Herve Renard’s contract extension will provide the national team greater stability as they seek to build on their qualification for this year's World Cup.

On Friday, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced that Renard, 53, had signed an extension to his current deal through until 2027.

The Frenchman, who took charge of the national team in 2019, has guided the country to qualification for the Qatar World Cup – Saudi’s second successive global finals and sixth in all.

In a statement, SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal said: “Our objective for the national team is to provide continuity for the positive results we witnessed in the past three years. In Herve Renard, we believe we have the right man at the helm to lead the national team over the next five years.

“He has demonstrated great qualities as a tactician in building a clear identity and style of play for the team while achieving great results. This renewal will provide technical stability and help create an environment of trust around the team to be ready for the challenges to come.

“We are in the process of building a very ambitious project for Saudi football as a whole and we look to the national team to deliver the results that will reflect this progress.”

In the past three years, the national team has climbed from 70th in the Fifa world rankings to No 49, while they topped Group B in the final round of qualifying for Qatar 2022, ahead of Japan and Australia.

In 10 matches in the final round, Saudi lost only once – the 2-0 defeat to Japan on Match Day 8 – winning seven times.

On his new contract, Renard said: “From the moment I arrived here I felt like I belong, I felt the passion for football, people's desire for success and growth and the country's aspiration to progress and develop.

“I saw a country full of young talented players. We achieved our first target, let's work together for the rest. I’m here to stay.”

Saudi have been drawn in Group C for the World Cup later this year, alongside Argentina, Mexico and Poland. On Thursday, they announced they will face 2018 runners-up Croatia in a friendly in Riyadh on November 16, five days before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

At Russia 2018, Saudi exited the group stage, although they rounded off their campaign with a 2-1 victory against Egypt – the country’s first win at a World Cup in 24 years.