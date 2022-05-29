Neymar trains with Brazil as speculation over PSG future continues

Neymar and his Brazil team-mates sweated it out during training on Sunday as the Selecao prepared for next week's friendly against South Korea.

PSG star Neymar was put through the paces under the watchful eyes of manager Tite as the focus shifted towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup later in the year.

According to reports, demand for tickets of the game between Neymar's Brazil and Son Heung-min's South Korea is high as it will be a rare opportunity for Korean fans to see two of the best players in the world at home. Brazil will play South Korea on Thursday and then Japan in Tokyo on June 6.

Neymar, however, will have a few other things on his mind. The Brazilian had to reiterate his desire to play for French champions Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours the club would like him to leave as he has struggled to justify his €222 million ($236m) transfer deal.

The 30-year-old signed an extension to his contract last year, taking him up to 2025. However, another disappointing season blighted by injury has placed question marks over his future at the club.

The former Barcelona star said he had not heard the rumours about him possibly leaving the club. "I have heard no such things thus far but on my side the truth is I want to stay," he told the Oh My Goal website.

Earlier, Manchester city striker Gabriel Jesus was recalled to the Brazil squad for the friendlies. Also, the Selecao's friendly against Argentina in Australia in June was cancelled, even though the two rivals still have a World Cup qualifying game to play later this year.

Fifa had ruled that Brazil and Argentina must still play their World Cup qualifying game that was suspended last September shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated Covid protocols. The governing body wants the game to be held this September but neither team has committed to playing.

Brazil will play Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts on November 21.