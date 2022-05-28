Liverpool and Real Madrid players test Stade de France pitch during training - in pictures

Liverpool and Real Madrid players were extra attentive during training at the Stade de France ahead of their Champions League final on Saturday, with the newly-laid surface in the spotlight.

The Reds take on the Spanish giants in the title showdown on a pitch that was dropped in just two days prior, a development that has been met with scepticism.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the wisdom of dropping a new surface so close to the match and also expressed his concerns over the quality of the surface.

"Usually when I say the pitch looks new, that is good news. This pitch is new since yesterday, which is not the best news - but it will be the same for both teams," Klopp said on Friday.

"I saw the refs with their session and the good news is, the ball drops normal. You can see the lines where they put the pieces of the pitch [together], which is what we aren't used to.

"That someone thought it was a good idea to bring the pitch the day before to the stadium is an interesting idea. But it didn't kill my mood a per cent. I am really happy we are here, I would have played the game on petanque."

Liverpool fans at the Place de l'Hotel de Ville in Paris ahead of Saturday's Champions League final. PA

Uefa confirmed a new pitch had been laid. The Press Association reported that France will play two Nations League games against Denmark and Croatia before June 13, ahead of the surface being ripped up again after the Top 14 rugby final at the end of the month.

"I think both teams are technical teams and you would wish - in a dream world - that the pitch is the best you ever saw in your life," added Klopp.

"That's obviously not the case. You will hear the same from [Real Madrid boss] Carlo [Ancelotti]. Definitely, if you win you don't care about the pitch, that is easy to say. I don't know how bad or good it is, I only saw it. Maybe it's perfect but it looks not perfect."

Meanwhile, Klopp revealed Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are fit and ready to play on Saturday.

Thiago was substituted with a muscle issue in the first half of Sunday's final Premier League game against the Wolves and Fabinho has not played since hobbling off with a hamstring tweak during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on May 10.

Real Madrid, who are chasing a record-extending 14th European title, have an incredible record in European finals, having won all of their last seven. Manager Ancelotti, who has made history as the only manager to reach a fifth Champions League final, said he has confidence in his players.

"This year feels like a long time, it gives me vertigo thinking about being in this final," Ancelotti said on Friday.

"But I take it in my stride because it's a success for us. We know the history of this club and to get here is very important, it has been a very good season for us.

"We are very close to achieving the maximum and we will try. This team manages these types of games well. The veterans help the youngsters to play in an atmosphere of calm, enthusiasm and confidence."