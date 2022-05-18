Rangers and Frankfurt party in Seville ahead of Europa League final - in pictures

Ten years after entering administration, the Scottish giants are back on the big stage

Dominic Hart
May 18, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans were enjoying a party atmosphere in Seville hours before the Europa League final.

The high-profile final comes just over a decade after Rangers entered administration, resulting in the club dropping down to the third division, the fourth tier, in Scottish football.

But fans had forgotten all the previous troubles as up to 100,000 in blue travelled to Seville – despite having fewer than 10,000 tickets allocated for the match.

READ MORE
Rangers complete memorable journey from liquidation to Europa League final

Ibrox legend Mark Hateley said the Rangers players will become heroes if they lift the trophy.

With less cash in Scottish football than in some other European leagues, he said getting to the final is “up there with some of the greatest achievements of Scottish clubs”.

Hateley told the BBC: “In the modern game of football where cash is king and there’s not a lot of that around in Scottish football, to be able to emulate the top echelons of European football clubs, it’s remarkable, it is up there.

“Rangers have been one of the best teams in this competition, from a really slow start it must be said, but they’ve got better, grown into it.

“I think Gio (manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst) coming in has helped the football club and the team well.

“He’s taken that forward and that belief forward and turned us into finalists, and he’s done it in some style.”

Updated: May 18, 2022, 4:41 PM
FootballRangers Football ClubFrankfurtEuropa League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ecstasy for Eintracht: Europa League final and Premier League predictionsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool as title race goes down to the final dayStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester United stars enjoy training despite another trophyless season - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Frankfurt train for Europa final as Seville remains on high alert - in picturesStory gallery icon