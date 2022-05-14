Bayern Munich reveal Robert Lewandowski wants to quit Bundesliga champions

Robert Lewandowski scored his 35th Bundesliga goal on the final day of the season as Bayern Munich confirmed their top-scoring striker wants to leave.

Lewandowski's strike for the German champions came in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg as reports circulated that the Polish marksman could join Barcelona this summer.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic insisted Lewandowski will play for them next season, pointing out: "'Lewy' has a contract until June 2023.

"There have been no conversations between Bayern Munich and other clubs. Our position is clear."

But German media outlets claimed the 33-year-old has refused to sign an extension and wants to join Barcelona for next season.

And Salihamidzic later admitted that Lewandowksi wants to leave. "During conversations, he informed me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and would like to leave," he said.

A crisp Lewandowski header from a Thomas Muller cross put Bayern 2-0 up after defender Josip Stanisic netted his first Bundesliga goal for the visitors.

Wolfsburg clawed their way back as Danish forward Jonas Wind scored, then veteran striker Max Kruse levelled for the hosts.