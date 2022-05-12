Leeds vs Chelsea player ratings: James 2, Rodrigo 3; Mount 9, Lukaku 8

Blues in command in Champions League race while Leeds are left deep in relegation trouble

Danny Lewis
May 12, 2022
Chelsea moved to the brink of qualifying for next season's Champions League as they pushed Leeds closer to relegation from the Premier League with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side won for the first time since Todd Boehly's consortium agreed a deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich last week.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the early stages at Elland Road and Leeds suffered another blow when Daniel James was sent off.

Christian Pulisic bagged Chelsea's second goal after half-time and Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the Blues' first win in four games.

Third-placed Chelsea are now eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham and will be guaranteed a top-four finish if Antonio Conte's team fail to beat fourth-placed Arsenal on Thursday.

Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:52 AM
FootballPremier LeagueChelsea FCLeeds
