West Ham prepare for special Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt - in pictures

Manager David Moyes is hoping for a repeat of one of West Ham's greatest European achievements when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.
The two clubs met in the semi-finals of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1976, with the London side victorious to make the final, where they were beaten by Anderlecht.
Frankfurt, who won the Europa League in 1980, stunned heavyweights Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in their quarter-final while West Ham advanced after overpowering Lyon 4-1 over two legs.
Moyes oversaw a light-hearted training session on the eve of the game and said before the first leg: “It's really special that two teams with a history, but not necessarily a recent history, are back together.
“They're a big name in German football. I've been to a few games in Frankfurt and loved their support. To beat Barcelona over two games was an incredible achievement and it shows their qualities.
“We're in a good place and we have to try to challenge to get to the final. West Ham now have a great stadium and fantastic crowd. Hopefully, we can show what we've got.”