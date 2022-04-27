Manchester City will go to Real Madrid 'to win' semi-final second leg, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will go to the Bernabeu to win the Champions League semi-final second leg after earning a slender advantage with a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Early goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus gave City a comfortable lead, before Karim Benzema pulled one back in the first half. Phil Foden restored City's two-goal advantage after the break, only for Vinicius Jr to keep Real Madrid in touching distance.

City again pulled clear through a stunning Bernardo Silva strike but the Premier League leaders will protect a one-goal lead after Benzema scored his second with a superb Panenka-style penalty.

With the second leg taking place at the Bernabeu next Wednesday, Guardiola insisted City will not be cagey in Spain in an attempt to protect their lead but will look to take the game to Real Madrid as they attempt to reach their second successive Champions League final.

"It was a fantastic game for both sides. We did many good things. Unfortunately we conceded goals and we could not score more. But two games and we have another one in one week," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"We played a fantastic game against an incredible team. The moments where they rise and come back into the game in the first half I think we gave them as our build-up was so nervous. Normally we are so safe and so good. Also they press really good and strong. All around the world and for Manchester City, we are so proud. But it is about reaching the final and sometimes football happens. We go to Madrid to try to win the game."

The win over Real Madrid keeps City firmly in the hunt for a Champions League and Premier League double. City lead the league table by one point and next face Leeds United on Saturday, and Guardiola insisted all the focus will be on the visit to Elland Road before next week's return fixture at the Bernabeu.

"I say to the players to rest. Leeds now is the most important thing and we go to Madrid to win," Guardiola said. "Both teams want to attack and have the quality to play. Football is a fantastic spectacle. Congratulations to Carlo and his team as they are so good. At the same time, we saw ourselves that we can be there."

Man City v Real Madrid player ratings