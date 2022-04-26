Sterling relaxed during training amid speculation about Man City future - in pictures

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is eyeing Wayne Rooney's English goalscoring record of 30 in the Champions League.

However, on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, the focus was on Sterling's future at the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE Sterling says discussing Man City future before Real Madrid game would be 'selfish'

The England forward’s current contract expires at the end of next season. But Sterling was unwilling to discuss his future, having been previously linked with a move to Real.

Sterling has played a crucial role in City's pursuit of a Champions League-Premier League double this season. Which is why he chose to focus on Tuesday's match against Madrid.

"At the minute I'm just happy to be playing, happy to be contributing with the team. I think that's the most important thing," said Sterling, who is currently joint-second on the all-time list of English scorers in the competition with 24 goals.

"At this period, I think it would be selfish of me to speak of any contract situation and I'm just happy to be playing football and see where we are at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, City will assess the fitness of defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones for the match at the Etihad Stadium.

The pair are doubtful with right-back Walker having missed the last three matches with an ankle problem and centre-back Stones suffering a knock against Brighton last Wednesday.

The potential absence of the pair could leave City with defensive problems as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is out through suspension.