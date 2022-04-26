Man City v Real Madrid: how they reached the Champions League semi-finals - in pictures

The opening Champions League semi-final first leg kicks off on Tuesday when Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

City, under manager Pep Guardiola, are still looking to win Europe's premier club competition for the first time. Their 2021 defeat in the final to Chelsea the closest they have come to collecting the European Cup.

The Premier League side finished top of Group A in this season's Champions League, finishing a point ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

City then defeated Sporting and Atletico Madrid to secure their semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

For the Spaniards, winning the European Cup is nothing new. Real have lifted the trophy a record 13 times, including four times in the last eight years, while manager Carlo Ancelotti has won the competition on three occasions, including in 2014 during his first spell in charge of Los Blancos.

Guardiola has been European champion as a coach twice – both with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Real finished top of Group D in this season's campaign, five points clear of Inter Milan in second, before knocking out PSG and Chelsea to reach the last four.

The other semi-final match is also an English-Spanish affair with City's Premier League title rivals Liverpool facing Villarreal, with the opening leg taking place at Anfield on Wednesday.

