Chelsea v West Ham player ratings: Alonso 7, Havertz 3; Fabianski 7, Dawson 6

A late winner from substitute Christian Pulisic earned Chelsea victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday – and saved the blushes of teammate Jorginho after the Italian's woeful penalty miss.

The match seemed to be heading for a frustrating goalless draw for third-place Chelsea when Hammers defender Craig Dawson pulled down another Blues substitute in Romelu Lukaku to earn his side a penalty with four minutes to go.

READ MORE Chelsea bidders set to learn fate as Raine prepares to announce preferred offer

Dawson, who had been impressive at the back for West Ham until that moment, was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver who deemed it a clear goalscoring opportunity after looking at the pitchside monitor.

But Jorginho fluffed his lines when, after a trademark stuttered run-up, the midfielder passed a weak penalty straight into Lukasz Fabianski's gloves.

That looked like it would be that, only for Thomas Tuchel's side to snatch a last-minute winner when Pulisic swept home a Marcos Alonso ball from the left.

The win means Chelsea are again three points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal. West Ham, who are at home to German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, remain seventh, seven points shy of the final Champions League spot.

You can the player ratings from Sunday's game at Stamford Bridge in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.