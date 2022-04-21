Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings: Christensen 4, Werner 6; Saka 8, Nketiah 8

Arsenal secured a vital 4-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what was a disastrous defensive performance by Thomas Tuchel's side.

In a breathless first half, Arsenal took the lead after Eddie Nketiah picked up an underhit back-pass by Andreas Christensen to run clear and finish confidently past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues were level just four minutes later when German striker Timo Werner cut in from the left and fired a shot that took a massive deflection to wrong-foot Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

The visitors were back in front before the half-hour mark when Emile Smith Rowe finished off a swift Gunners counter-attack from inside their own penalty area.

But five minutes later, it was 2-2 after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta produced a fine first-time finish from a Mason Mount ball into the box.

The hapless Christensen was taken off at half time and replaced by Thiago Silva but Chelsea produced a laboured performance lacking in quality and urgency after the break.

Arsenal retook the lead when Nketiah capitalised on poor defending from Malang Sarr to toe poke home his second goal.

And Chelsea's misery was completed in injury-time when Azpilicueta pulled down Bukayo Saka in the box and the England winger picked himself up to score from the spot to complete a great night's work for Mikel Arteta's team.

Arsenal are fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and the North London rivals play each other on May 12. Chelsea remain third, five points clear of Arsenal and Spurs, having played a game less.

