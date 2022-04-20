Salah says Manchester United 'made our life easier' as Klopp praises 'too good' Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has rubbed salt into the wounds of Manchester United by saying Liverpool's rivals made it easier for the Reds to claim an emphatic 4-0 victory at Anfield on Tuesday.

Premier League title-chasing Liverpool were a class apart against a struggling United side, racing into a 2-0 lead through Luis Diaz and Salah inside the first 22 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's side scored twice more in the second half, with Sadio Mane grabbing the third before Salah completed his double five minutes from time.

It was about as routine a victory as Liverpool could have hoped for and followed the 5-0 win the Reds earned in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October.

"They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back, they always try to give us the ball in a one against one situation so it makes our life much easier," said Salah, who also tormented United at Old Trafford by scoring a hat-trick.

"When we defend we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier.

"We just want to score one goal and once we get the first, go for the second, once we get the second go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully carry on like this."

Liverpool manager Klopp was understandably delighted with his team after moving top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City, who can return to the summit with victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

"I did enjoy tonight, indeed," Klopp told Sky Sports. "The first half we were really in charge of the game but then it is a 15-minute break and then we needed another 15 minutes to be ourselves.

LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker – 7. The Brazilian made a double save from Rashford and Elanga during Liverpool's flat period in the second half. He gave the team the wake-up call they needed. EPA

"Our counter press was second to none, the speed and the desire the boys showed tonight. It was a really good game and we scored wonderful goals. Everyone is happy tonight."

For all of Liverpool's brilliance, Klopp insisted his "moment of the game" came in the seventh minute when Anfield erupted in applause to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and their family after the death of their newborn son.

“My moment of the game, even though it was very important and a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class,” Klopp said. “The whole stadium together showed pure class.

“Obviously, everybody knew since yesterday, I heard for the first time about it. There are so many things much more important in life than football, and obviously, we really feel for Cristiano and his family.

“So that was my moment of the game.”

While Liverpool continue their pursuit of a historic quadruple, United's season goes from bad to worse. Sixth in the Premier League table, United face an uphill task to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League, but Klopp expects the Old Trafford club to be back among the contenders before too long.

“I know it will not last forever," the German said. "They will strike back, they will be there again, this club is too powerful. But in the moment, for tonight, we were too good, that’s the truth.”