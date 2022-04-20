Mbappe on target but PSG must wait for Ligue 1 celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away at Angers on Wednesday but were forced to wait to officially secure the Ligue 1 title after nearest rivals Marseille beat Nantes 3-2.

PSG started the day 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left and knew they would clinch their eighth Ligue 1 crown in 10 years if they bettered the result of their nearest challengers.

Mauricio Pochettino's side duly brushed aside struggling Angers despite being without the injured Lionel Messi and the suspended Neymar.

READ MORE Implement style, sort captaincy and the many tasks awaiting Ten Hag at Manchester United

Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front as Ligue 1's leading scorer notched his 22nd of the season just before the half-hour mark at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Sergio Ramos then marked a rare appearance by doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed in Angel di Maria's cross, and his central defensive colleague Marquinhos added a late third.

PSG, who had young midfielder Edouard Michut sent off in stoppage time, were made to wait for the record-equalling 10th French title in their history as Amine Harit's strike gave Marseille victory at the Velodrome.

They came from behind twice through Dimitri Payet penalties before Harit struck in the 75th minute to make it 3-2 and secure a precious win for Jorge Sampaoli's side.

PSG remain 15 points clear with 15 points to play for and also boast a far superior goal difference, and will be confirmed champions on Saturday with a point at home to Lens.