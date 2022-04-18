Chelsea vs Crystal Palace player ratings: Werner 9, Mount 8; Guehi 8, Zaha 7

Ruben Loftus-Cheek capped his impressive comeback with a first Chelsea goal since May 2019 as the Blues defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to reach their third successive FA Cup final.

Loftus-Cheek’s thunderbolt finish dragged Chelsea out of a sluggish performance and into a 16th FA Cup final, with Mason Mount’s angled effort sealing the victory.

READ MORE Chelsea book FA Cup final showdown with Liverpool after downing Palace

England midfielder Loftus-Cheek spent the 2017/18 season on loan with the Eagles, even forcing his way to the World Cup after his impressive campaign at Selhurst Park.

But the 26-year-old showed no split loyalty in dumping his former side out of England’s premier cup competition, and they will now face Liverpool for the trophy on May 14.

